ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the January 30th total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 421,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $776.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.55 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in ACCO Brands by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

