ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Sets New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $28.58, with a volume of 5120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $399.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACIW. ValuEngine upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub cut ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens cut ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 49.2% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,179,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,937,000 after purchasing an additional 389,093 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 40,691 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 121,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 374,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.67.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.