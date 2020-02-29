AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Short Interest Update

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,760,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the January 30th total of 9,040,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several brokerages have commented on AES. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.26.

Shares of AES stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. AES has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. AES had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AES will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AES. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in AES by 1,375.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in AES by 116.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AES by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in AES in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AES in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

