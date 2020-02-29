AK Steel Holding Co. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AKS)

AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AK Steel in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AK Steel’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get AK Steel alerts:

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). AK Steel had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AK Steel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Cfra raised shares of AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.55.

Shares of AKS opened at $2.31 on Thursday. AK Steel has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $700.37 million, a PE ratio of 57.76 and a beta of 3.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AK Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of AK Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AK Steel by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,007,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 39,937 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in AK Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in AK Steel by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 248,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 120,670 shares during the period. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AK Steel Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for AK Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AK Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.