Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AKCA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of AKCA stock opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.44. Akcea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $34.96.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $277.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.94 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 2620.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akcea Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKCA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Akcea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Akcea Therapeutics by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Akcea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Akcea Therapeutics by 94.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Akcea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akcea Therapeutics

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

