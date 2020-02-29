Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,640,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the January 30th total of 10,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.09. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $7.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 113.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.