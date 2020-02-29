Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,389 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 133,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 293,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 80,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALDX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aldeyra Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, CEO Todd C. Brady bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $116,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,419.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $12.79.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

