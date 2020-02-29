Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Raised by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of CI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $399,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 39.1% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 62,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,247,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 price objective (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total transaction of $40,315.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,786.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $5,393,065.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,478,827 shares of company stock worth $420,190,984 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,339.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,466.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,316.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

