alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €19.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been given a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Baader Bank set a €18.30 ($21.28) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.10 ($19.88) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €17.81 ($20.71).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

Shares of ETR:AOX opened at €17.15 ($19.94) on Thursday. alstria office REIT has a 52-week low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 52-week high of €15.24 ($17.72). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of €16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68.

About alstria office REIT

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.