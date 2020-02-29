alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €17.50 by Jefferies Financial Group

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been assigned a €17.50 ($20.35) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.10 ($19.88) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €16.20 ($18.84) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €17.81 ($20.71).

Shares of AOX opened at €17.15 ($19.94) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of €16.52. alstria office REIT has a 52-week low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 52-week high of €15.24 ($17.72). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 5.55.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

