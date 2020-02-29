Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Short Interest Update

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the January 30th total of 75,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of ACH opened at $6.68 on Friday. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CLSA upgraded Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

