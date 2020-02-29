American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Update

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the January 30th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 94,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 41,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 16,930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.22 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $3.30.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers in the United States. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

