Analysts Offer Predictions for Armstrong World Industries Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AWI. ValuEngine downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.55.

NYSE:AWI opened at $100.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.36. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $111.46. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.25. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 80.83% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,735,000 after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,017,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,517,000 after purchasing an additional 117,105 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 160,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,066,000 after purchasing an additional 23,361 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 140,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,173,000 after purchasing an additional 32,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,250,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

