Analysts Offer Predictions for Superior Plus Corp.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Superior Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. AltaCorp Capital dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.95.

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$10.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.14. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$9.70 and a 52-week high of C$13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 88.34%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

