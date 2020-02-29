Analysts Set Expectations for PGT Innovations Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for PGT Innovations in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PGTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $174.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $177,868.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,340,065 shares in the company, valued at $20,114,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,194,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,630,000 after purchasing an additional 186,500 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 998.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,850,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,701,000 after purchasing an additional 110,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

