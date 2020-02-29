Analysts Set Expectations for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $51.61 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $59.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $99.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.35.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,429,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,818,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,349 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,747,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,498,000 after purchasing an additional 985,612 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,222,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,935,000 after purchasing an additional 81,769 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 21,673,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,270,000 after purchasing an additional 207,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,301,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,483 shares in the last quarter. 46.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.33%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.