Analyzing Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) & Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) and Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ultra Clean and Sitime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Clean -0.88% 8.38% 3.79% Sitime N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Sitime shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ultra Clean and Sitime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Clean 0 3 3 0 2.50 Sitime 0 0 5 0 3.00

Ultra Clean currently has a consensus target price of $24.90, indicating a potential upside of 19.08%. Sitime has a consensus target price of $30.20, indicating a potential upside of 33.27%. Given Sitime’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sitime is more favorable than Ultra Clean.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ultra Clean and Sitime’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Clean $1.07 billion 0.78 -$9.35 million $0.91 22.98 Sitime $84.07 million 3.85 -$9.01 million ($0.63) -35.97

Sitime has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ultra Clean. Sitime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultra Clean, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sitime beats Ultra Clean on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products. The company also provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, which are support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; and top-plate assemblies. In addition, it offers fluid delivery systems consists of one or more chemical delivery units; process modules, which are the subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and other high level assemblies. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research industries. Ultra Clean Holding, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About Sitime

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

