Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Trading Down 24.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) shares dropped 24.2% on Thursday after SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $53.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. Anaplan traded as low as $41.34 and last traded at $44.03, approximately 18,900,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 669% from the average daily volume of 2,457,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.09.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. FBN Securities cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Anaplan in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.47.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $272,372.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,142,810 shares in the company, valued at $61,723,168.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,704,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,722 shares of company stock worth $8,793,876. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,684,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,418,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Anaplan by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,350,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,777,000 after purchasing an additional 952,927 shares during the period. HMI Capital LLC bought a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,994,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.17 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Anaplan Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

