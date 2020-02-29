Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.9% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after acquiring an additional 633,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after acquiring an additional 494,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $273.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $315.31 and a 200-day moving average of $262.35. The company has a market cap of $1,196.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.50 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.33.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

