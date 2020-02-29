Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Short Interest Up 11.9% in February

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,010,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the January 30th total of 10,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ADM opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.36. Archer Daniels Midland has a 12-month low of $35.78 and a 12-month high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $306,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,811 shares of company stock worth $1,811,672 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 8.2% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 209,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 38,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

