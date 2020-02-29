Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $42.45 and last traded at $43.56, with a volume of 166350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.79.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.30% and a return on equity of 33.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARNA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Wood & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

In other news, CFO Kevin Robert Lind sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 10,836 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $595,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,536 shares of company stock worth $1,679,480. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 84,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 21.90 and a current ratio of 21.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average is $48.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

