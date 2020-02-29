AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) and Tower Semiconductor (NYSE:TSEM) Head-To-Head Review

AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get AU Optronics alerts:

6.6% of AU Optronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for AU Optronics and Tower Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Optronics 0 2 2 0 2.50 Tower Semiconductor 0 1 2 0 2.67

Tower Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $26.57, suggesting a potential upside of 34.40%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Profitability

This table compares AU Optronics and Tower Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Optronics -0.59% -0.81% -0.42% Tower Semiconductor 7.30% 7.71% 5.34%

Volatility and Risk

AU Optronics has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AU Optronics and Tower Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Optronics $10.05 billion 0.24 $433.98 million $0.34 7.26 Tower Semiconductor $1.23 billion 1.58 $90.05 million $0.87 22.72

AU Optronics has higher revenue and earnings than Tower Semiconductor. AU Optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tower Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tower Semiconductor beats AU Optronics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others. This segment serves original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Solar segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also engages in the renewable energy power generation; repairing and sale support of TFT-LCD modules, as well as sale support of solar-related products; injecting and stamping parts; manufacture and sale of molds, light guide plates, liquid crystal products, backlight modules, and related parts, as well as precision plastic and metal parts; IP related business; design, development and sales of software and hardware for health care industry; manufacture, assembly, and sale of automotive parts; manufacture and sale of motorized treadmills; and planning, design, and development of construction for environmental protection and related project management. It operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. The company also offers transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. It serves various markets, such as automotive, medical and dental, professional photography, industrial and machine vision, AR and 3D gesture control, security, space and scientific, projectors and display, consumer, aerospace and defense, computers and servers, as well as Internet of Things; timing controllers; digital, mixed-signal/CMOS & RFCMOS; and display driver IC. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.