Avril Palmer-Baunack Buys 19,766 Shares of Northgate plc (LON:NTG) Stock

Northgate plc (LON:NTG) insider Avril Palmer-Baunack bought 19,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £50,007.98 ($65,782.66).

Northgate stock opened at GBX 250 ($3.29) on Friday. Northgate plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 265 ($3.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 415 ($5.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 279.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 314.15. The company has a market capitalization of $333.08 million and a PE ratio of 7.04.

Get Northgate alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Northgate in a report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of Northgate from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 401.67 ($5.28).

Northgate Company Profile

Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 52,900 vehicles in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 48,000 vehicles in Spain.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Northgate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northgate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.