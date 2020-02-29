Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AX. Wedbush started coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Axos Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Axos Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of AX stock opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $33.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,921,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

