B. Riley Weighs in on Archrock Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Archrock in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Archrock’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of AROC opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28. Archrock has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Archrock by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,991,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,511,000 after purchasing an additional 841,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Archrock by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,339,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,572,000 after purchasing an additional 313,116 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Archrock by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,430,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,404,000 after purchasing an additional 311,927 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archrock by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,505,816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 41,896 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Archrock by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,432,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 244,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Doug S. Aron bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 203,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,344.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bradley Childers bought 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $100,016.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,408,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,703,513.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 26,810 shares of company stock valued at $203,938. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.06%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

