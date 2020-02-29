B. Riley Weighs in on Silver Standard Resources Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:SSO)

Silver Standard Resources Inc. (TSE:SSO) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Silver Standard Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Silver Standard Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

