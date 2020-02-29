Baader Bank Reiterates €18.30 Price Target for alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX)

Baader Bank set a €18.30 ($21.28) price target on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AOX. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nord/LB set a €16.20 ($18.84) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.10 ($19.88) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. alstria office REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €17.81 ($20.71).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

AOX stock opened at €17.15 ($19.94) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €16.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. alstria office REIT has a 1-year low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 1-year high of €15.24 ($17.72). The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.55.

About alstria office REIT

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.