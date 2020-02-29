Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America

Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lessened its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.2% of Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 85.0% during the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after acquiring an additional 502,200 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,643,000 after acquiring an additional 40,133 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $1,608,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $28.50 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $248.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

