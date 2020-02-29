Bank of Montreal Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.40 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.84 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BMO. TD Securities lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$105.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$103.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$109.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$104.83.

BMO opened at C$91.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$101.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$98.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$88.24 and a one year high of C$106.51.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer Mona Elizabeth Malone sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.22, for a total transaction of C$541,234.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$117,822.41. Also, Senior Officer Richard D. Rudderham sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.47, for a total value of C$32,699.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 47.58%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

