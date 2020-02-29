Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$98.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$109.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BMO. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins restated a hold rating and set a C$105.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$104.83.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$91.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$101.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$98.75. The company has a market cap of $59.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.53. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$88.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$106.51.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.40 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.3000011 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.58%.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer Mona Elizabeth Malone sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.22, for a total value of C$541,234.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$117,822.41. Also, Senior Officer Richard D. Rudderham sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.47, for a total transaction of C$32,699.11.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

