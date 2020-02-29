Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barnes Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s FY2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on B. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

NYSE B opened at $53.70 on Thursday. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $42.39 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,647,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 226.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

