BidaskClub Upgrades Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) to “Buy”

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.81.

NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $5.18 on Thursday. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.39 million, a PE ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.53.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

