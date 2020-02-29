BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) and Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Head to Head Contrast

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) and Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

BJ’s Restaurants has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noodles & Co has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BJ’s Restaurants and Noodles & Co, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Restaurants 1 6 8 0 2.47 Noodles & Co 0 1 2 0 2.67

BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus price target of $44.60, suggesting a potential upside of 35.36%. Noodles & Co has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 31.36%. Given BJ’s Restaurants’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BJ’s Restaurants is more favorable than Noodles & Co.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and Noodles & Co’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Restaurants $1.16 billion 0.55 $45.24 million $2.08 15.84 Noodles & Co $462.41 million 0.77 -$8.44 million $0.18 45.11

BJ’s Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than Noodles & Co. BJ’s Restaurants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Noodles & Co, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.1% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Noodles & Co shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.7% of Noodles & Co shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and Noodles & Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Restaurants 3.89% 13.49% 3.91% Noodles & Co 0.36% 16.85% 2.12%

Summary

BJ’s Restaurants beats Noodles & Co on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

