Black Stone Minerals LP Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.20 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 20.82%.

BSM has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut Black Stone Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.06.

BSM opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.58. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $18.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 352.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 144,862 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 247,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 16,462 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 64.8% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 69,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. 25.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $62,367.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,417.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $389,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 352,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.56%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.45%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.