Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) Shares Sold by Mariner Investment Group LLC

Mariner Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,359 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 87,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 630.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 38,374 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 262,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 12,145 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 38,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period.

NYSE MUI opened at $14.47 on Friday. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $14.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

