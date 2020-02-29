BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Sets New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $13.06 and last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 56010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.62 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 15.67%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.44%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TCPC shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut BlackRock TCP Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

In related news, Director Brian F. Wruble purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $388,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 87,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $759.60 million, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 21.24 and a quick ratio of 21.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

