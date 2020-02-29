Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,005 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,313 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 1.0% of CI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $195,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Boeing by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 465,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $151,671,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Boeing by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 28,830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $275.11 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $269.60 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a PE ratio of -229.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Vertical Group cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

