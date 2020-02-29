Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,085 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Boeing by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,802 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,104 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing stock opened at $275.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.30. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $269.60 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The stock has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -236.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

