Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America

Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Shares of BMY opened at $59.06 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.36. The company has a market cap of $97.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

