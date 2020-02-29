Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cigna Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cigna in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now expects that the health services provider will earn $4.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q2 2020 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.37 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cigna from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.15.

Cigna stock opened at $182.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cigna has a 52 week low of $141.95 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The company has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $2,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,742,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,158,631 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Cigna by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 62,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Cigna by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 141,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,935,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

