Brokers Offer Predictions for First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for First Majestic Silver in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FR. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.67.

Shares of TSE FR opened at C$10.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -12.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of C$7.38 and a 1-year high of C$16.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.72.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.58 per share, with a total value of C$62,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$377,400. Also, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at C$301,905. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,741 shares of company stock worth $2,803,909.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.