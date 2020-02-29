Brokers Set Expectations for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 100.50% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.68. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,612,245 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,280,000 after purchasing an additional 739,275 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,705,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,021,816 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,883 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,899,155 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,519 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,807,876 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 12,800 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 99,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,153.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,265.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

