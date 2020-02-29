Brokers Set Expectations for Mastercard Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the credit services provider will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.99. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

NYSE MA opened at $290.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $215.93 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $291.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

