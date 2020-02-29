Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 1,415 ($18.61) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 2,258 ($29.70). UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.19% from the stock’s previous close.

BRBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,177 ($28.64) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,010 ($26.44) to GBX 1,990 ($26.18) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,001 ($26.32).

LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,649 ($21.69) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.04. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,678 ($22.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,041.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,090.81.

In related news, insider Debra L. Lee acquired 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,194 ($28.86) per share, with a total value of £9,873 ($12,987.37).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

