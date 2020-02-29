BWS Financial Comments on ATN International Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ATN International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. BWS Financial also issued estimates for ATN International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ATNI. BidaskClub raised ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

ATNI stock opened at $53.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.93 million, a PE ratio of -80.45 and a beta of 0.28. ATN International has a 1-year low of $50.48 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 64.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

