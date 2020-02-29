Capital One Financial Weighs in on LTC Properties Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of LTC Properties in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for LTC Properties’ FY2020 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

LTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

NYSE:LTC opened at $44.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.05. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $53.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,574,000 after purchasing an additional 232,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after purchasing an additional 63,054 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 58,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,455,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,754,000 after purchasing an additional 36,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 113,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 36,494 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LTC Properties news, Director James Pieczynski acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.05 per share, with a total value of $45,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,764. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.03%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

