Carol Chesney Acquires 4,000 Shares of Hunting plc (LON:HTG) Stock

Hunting plc (LON:HTG) insider Carol Chesney bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 304 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £12,160 ($15,995.79).

HTG stock opened at GBX 318 ($4.18) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 326.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 400.71. Hunting plc has a 12 month low of GBX 296.20 ($3.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 657 ($8.64). The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.87 million and a P/E ratio of 6.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Hunting’s payout ratio is 0.16%.

HTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hunting to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 430 ($5.66) in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Hunting from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 539 ($7.09).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

