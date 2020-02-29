Caroline Gulliver Buys 2,500 Shares of International Biotechnology Trust Plc (LON:IBT) Stock

International Biotechnology Trust Plc (LON:IBT) insider Caroline Gulliver purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 592 ($7.79) per share, with a total value of £14,800 ($19,468.56).

Shares of LON IBT opened at GBX 540 ($7.10) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 612.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 611.77. International Biotechnology Trust Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 6.11 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 670 ($8.81).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a GBX 12.40 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. International Biotechnology Trust’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

International Biotechnology Trust Company Profile

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

