Carrefour (EPA:CA) PT Set at €17.50 by Barclays

Carrefour (EPA:CA) has been given a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €17.99 ($20.92).

Get Carrefour alerts:

Carrefour stock opened at €15.65 ($18.19) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €15.44 and its 200 day moving average is €15.49. Carrefour has a 52-week low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a 52-week high of €23.68 ($27.53).

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.