Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the January 30th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 18,026 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 466.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,741,000.

Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. Centrus Energy has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the commercial nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity.

